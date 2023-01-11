 Skip to main content
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot

Police said the man had a fatal gunshot wound and found a gun nearby his body.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted.

Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.  Police say a firearm was found near the body.

Police said Wednesday the body had been in the area for around 5 hours. 

Manor Park is located on the west side of Rochester south of Highway 14. 

