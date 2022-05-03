Police: 1 shot during attempted carjacking in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was shot during an attempted carjacking Monday night, and authorities are trying to figure out if an arrest moments later is connected to the shooting.
Police were called at 11:01 p.m. to the 400 block of 11th St. SE.
The victim, a 21-year-old man from Rochester, was in his vehicle and stopped on the side of the road. A 19-year-old female passenger was also in the car.
Police said two males approached and told the victim to give them the truck The suspects yanked on the window and door handle before a gun was pulled and the driver was shot in the leg.
The victim fled the scene and the suspects fired several more shots at the vehicle. The victim was taken to St. Marys for his injuries.
Around the same time, a traffic stop was conducted near 3rd Ave. and 11th St. SE.
The man, identified as Moel Wade, 19, of Rochester, was found to have a handgun and drugs in the vehicle. The gun is the same caliber as the casings found at the scene, but police are still unsure if it’s the gun that was used in the shooting.
Wade is facing charges of carrying a pistol without a permit and drug possession.