Plaid suit becomes common thread in Mayo Clinic staff photos

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What's a suit between friends? Or in this case, a plaid suit and tie between 29 Mayo Clinic coworkers!
Our story starts back in March of 2016 when three friends and coworkers hatched a plan to wear the same exact plaid suit and tie with a blue shirt to their staff photos.
The main players include Zachary Fogarty, Computational Biology; Briant Fruth, Clinical Trials and Biostatistics; and Drew Seisler, Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
With the photos locked in for five years, it's been a quiet prank playing out slowly. But through emails and eventually just word of mouth, the suit became a common thread among colleagues.
Now there are 29 distinguished members who've suited up with a mission to have some harmless fun.
Briant Fruth was one of the original three gentlemen to don the jacket. He says it's been a joy to see people are getting a kick out of their quirky prank especially during the pandemic.
He said, "Sometimes it can be difficult to read stories and every once in a while when you get a light-hearted, fun one like this it can just lift people's spirits and make their day, week month whatever it is. So, it was fun to see that and read those comments and cool that it was something the three of us would do for fun has turned into this."
Fruth says the jacket and tie is welcome to be worn by any Mayo Clinic employee needing to take their staff photo no matter their age or gender.
He added the suit is being kept at the Mayo Clinic Rochester location and is in safe hands.
He says for those who want to join in on their fun - they know how to get in touch.