Placement continues to be a problem for juveniles arrested in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - A 16-year-old boy wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct was placed under arrest early Friday morning, but law enforcement came into more issues when they couldn’t find any placement for the boy anywhere in the state.
The boy, who was arrested after he was caught on radar going 69 in a 40-mph zone with a deputy in the area, was also intoxicated when he was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office said it contacted juvenile detention centers in Dakota County and Anoka, and they were both full. Due to the severity of the charges, the decision was made to keep the boy in a secure area at the government center until his court appearance.
The boy, who was not identified, cut off an ankle monitor on July 22 and had been on the run. Additionally, there was no family placement option for him.