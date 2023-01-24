 Skip to main content
Pictures of suspect, suspect vehicle released after UTV stolen from business in Olmsted County

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment.

The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night.

Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.

Attached are two pictures of the SUV that was towing a trailer the stolen vehicle RZR was loaded onto, as well as a black pickup truck and suspect photo. Both suspect vehicles traveled and worked together for this theft. 

Capture.JPG
SUS1.JPG
Truck1.JPG
SUV2.JPG
SUV1.JPG
Olmsted County Sheriff

