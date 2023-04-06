 Skip to main content
Person dies at Rochester warming shelter from suspected drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man died from a suspected drug overdose at a Rochester warming shelter Wednesday morning.

The Rochester Police Department says they responded to 200 4th St. SE after the warming shelter staff could not wake up a 43-year-old man at 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Authorities attempted to revive the man but he was pronounced dead.

RPD says there is some indication the man died from a drug overdose - likely fentanyl laced pills.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

RPD, RFD, and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

