Person dies at Rochester warming shelter from suspected drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man died from a suspected drug overdose at a Rochester warming shelter Wednesday morning.
The Rochester Police Department says they responded to 200 4th St. SE after the warming shelter staff could not wake up a 43-year-old man at 7:30 Wednesday morning.
Authorities attempted to revive the man but he was pronounced dead.
RPD says there is some indication the man died from a drug overdose - likely fentanyl laced pills.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
RPD, RFD, and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.