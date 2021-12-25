ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester church saw a crowd of people return to in-person Christmas mass.
On Saturday, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church saw a crowd of around 300 people attend it's Christmas Day mass.
Last year, the church had a capacity of 200 people because of COVID-19 restrictions.This year, the capacity returned to 700.
Father Luis Vargas says congregants were required to make a reservation for mass last Christmas. This year, reservations weren't required.
Vargas is happy to see the church full on Christmas again.
"I'm really happy to see people come back to church and see people celebrate this special time of year."
The church held two masses on Saturday and three on Friday. People were also able to stream the Christmas masses. St Francis of Assisi will have it's regular masses on Sunday.