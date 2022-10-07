 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Overdose deaths continue to rise in Olmsted County

A look a what could be causing the rapid increase in overdose deaths in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Overdose deaths in Olmsted County continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Commander of the Southeast Minnesota Enforcement Team Capt. Mike Bromberg said over the last five years, the overdose deaths seem to be on an upward climb in the county.

The current data suggests the number of overdose deaths in the county this year will be double what we saw last year.

Last year - there were 47 overdose deaths in the county. Just in the first six months of this year, the county has already had 30 overdose deaths.

Because of Narcan and Naloxone, Capt. Bromberg said there are overdoses every week that law enforcement doesn't know about and it doesn't get investigated. In turn, this makes it more difficult to catch the supplier.

There are two things that Capt. Bromberg said are causing this continued uptick in overdose deaths. One being the supply. The Enforcement Team used to seize drugs in ounces and they're now buying them in pounds.

"I think the other piece to the puzzle is - our society's resiliency has decreased over the years," said Capt. Bromberg. "And the minute that something doesn't go their way...they turn to illegal substances to "take the pain away." And then they get themselves hooked on something they can't get out of. There are a lot of people that don't understand addiction...that think all of these people can just quit. And it's not that simple."

The increase in overdose deaths are seen across the board.

"It covers everybody and every age group and every ethnicity," said Capt. Bromberg. "It's not like we can go do targeting prevention. The county does have a program they are putting together as part of the community wide health survey. We're going to be looking at different preventative measures - but that's probably a year out by the times things get moving."

Capt. Bromberg said the county is focusing on how to build resiliency in young people. He recommends being a support system for your friends and family and taking better care of each other.

