One year after unsettling event, Olmsted County Fair ups security, sees no arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What a difference a year makes.
A year after the Olmsted County Fair was riddled with juvenile fights and disturbances, the 2022 fair went off with a hitch when it comes to public safety. The week-long event even ended without any arrests.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 53 deputies worked a total of 682 hours, which was called “a big change” from last year.
Here are some of the numbers:
Seven disorderly conduct calls (handled by CERT team)
Four trespass calls
Five medical calls
Two lost kids
No arrests