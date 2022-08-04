 Skip to main content
One year after unsettling event, Olmsted County Fair ups security, sees no arrests

  • Updated
WHEN THE OLMSTED COUNTY FAIR KICKS OFF ON JULY 25TH - THERE WILL BE SOME CHANGES YOU MIGHT NOT NOTICE RIGHT AWAY. NEW REGULATIONS WERE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED FOR GRAHAM PARK.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What a difference a year makes.

A year after the Olmsted County Fair was riddled with juvenile fights and disturbances, the 2022 fair went off with a hitch when it comes to public safety. The week-long event even ended without any arrests.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 53 deputies worked a total of 682 hours, which was called “a big change” from last year. 

Here are some of the numbers:

  • Seven disorderly conduct calls (handled by CERT team)

  • Four trespass calls

  • Five medical calls

  • Two lost kids

  • No arrests

