Olmsted County staff wear fruit and vegetable costumes to promote National Nutrition Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Employees wearing carrot, pea, grape, banana, and corn costumes can all be seen running around in a series of videos posted by Olmsted County.
It's in an effort to educate the community about health during National Nutrition month.
The county is working to promote informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits and they're doing so through fun, informative videos.
Some of the key messages include eating fruits and vegetables in any form, whether it's fresh, frozen or canned, it's all acceptable. Employees are also showing healthy eating can be fun - just pick your favorites and enjoy!
Community health specialist Anna Oldenburg, AKA The Grape, says she hopes the videos offer a different perspective on nutrition.
She said, "I think sometimes nutrition can feel like scolding, "You're not eating enough fruits and vegetables!' or it feels not fun or not joyful so we wanted to promote that healthy eating can be fun."
The county says the last video was released on Monday but staff will continue to find ways to engage with the community as well as inform.
If you'd like to see some dancing fruit you can click here.