Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph area wide
producing blowing snow due to new and already existing snow
cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero
central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in rural
areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Wind
gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Olmsted County outlines 2022 priorities

  • Updated
Olmsted County shares 2022 priorities

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County is looking ahead to an agenda packed year. 

Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said the first few months will focus primarily on the fight against COVID-19, which includes the hiring of a new public health director. 

Welsch said the county will also have to decide how to use remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds this spring. 

"The board needs to figure out how it wants to invest the rest of the ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act, that is the money that came from the federal government. We received 31 million and the board has allocated about 19 of it, 19 million, so there is still elevenish and a wind change to allocate and they will be taking that up in the spring," Welsch said. 

A full list of the county's 2022 priorities can be found here