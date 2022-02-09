Olmsted County moves forward with with recommendations from joint-study of systemic racism

OLMSTED COUNTY - Over the past two years, Olmsted County has been addressing racism as a public health issue through a joint-study with the Public Health Services Advisory Board and the Human Rights Commission.
The study began in Aug. 2020 and has been investigating racial disparities that result from systemic racism and focuses on the programs and services the county provides.
The goal of the study is to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion among county employees and residents.
"As a community, we are challenged with improving those inequities," said Olmsted County Human Resource Director Julian Currie. "Whether that's employment - which leads to potentially income - housing, transportation, as well as education. They all are intertwined and there's opportunity for us to improve in each of these areas."
Since the beginning of 2021, a volunteer sub-group of the PHSAB and HRC has been working hard to collect data and have created 55 preliminary recommendations that cover 10 different focus areas:
- Accountability
- Advisory boards
- Criminal justice
- Customer service
- Data collection and use
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion
- Financial stress
- Housing/homelessness
- Mental health
- Substance abuse
"The number of recommendations alone speaks to the number of areas that we feel like we can impact," said Olmsted County Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee.
And starting this month, the preliminary recommendations are going to be shared with community members for input and feedback - and the prioritized list of recommendations is expected to be finalized by this summer.
"I'm looking forward to that community input because that's ultimately going to lead to the final recommendations," said Currie. "Hopefully a list of priorities of where we should shift our focus. Because the one thing I'm looking forward to is moving that needle. Putting things into action. Seeing progress."
