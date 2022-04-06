Olmsted County joins Americans nationwide in recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is joining Americans across the country in spreading awareness about sexual assault this month.
Officials in Olmsted County say every community member has a responsibility to speak up when they witness or hear of someone impacted by sexual violence.
"Sexual assaults, any form of sexual violence - those are public health issues, and they are more common than we think," said Violence Prevention Specialist Samaneh Khoshini of Olmsted County Victim Services. "This can happen to anyone, and it could be done by anyone. They're costly emotionally, psychologically, in a monetary way, and they have long-term consequences."
In 2021, alone, the victim services team of Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted Counties provided support services in about 640 cases of sexual violence, with more than half involving children under the age of 18. While these numbers may be jarring, Khoshini says they don't represent the high volume of sexual assaults that go unreported.
"We know sexual violence thrives in silence and stigma, and so it's important for us to think about those who haven't been able to reach out and find that safe space, and the support that they need for one reason or another." Khoshini continued, "it really goes to show that we still have a lot of work to do in order to get rid of that stigma, to battle a lot of those barriers that our victim-survivors have when it comes to reporting, or just simply talking to someone or reaching out for support."
While April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Wednesday also marked the 7th annual Start by Believing Day, when people around the world are encouraged to come together for victims of sexual violence.
"Just remember that there's a whole community, and there's a whole program here to help support, and also, we believe you," said Khoshini. "That's one of the most important things that someone can do in order to help with prevention, believing those survivors, and providing them with as much support as possible."
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, Olmsted County urges you to call the DFO Victim Services 24-hour crisis hotline at (507) 289-0636 to speak with an advocate. You can also stop by or call its offices directly during regular business hours.
Olmsted County, 507-328-7270
Dodge County, 507-635-6266
Fillmore County, 507- 765-2805
Walk-ins are welcome at the Olmsted County office. Appointments are preferred at the Dodge County and Fillmore County offices.
Please visit the Olmsted County website for a list of online Victim Services resources.
Support for parents, guardians, and caregivers
A free, caregiver training is offered monthly to anyone looking to support the youth in their lives. Participants will develop a basic understanding of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and vulnerabilities. For more information, please visit Caregiver Training Registration.
Become a crisis line volunteer
Becoming a volunteer is easy! DFO Victim Services volunteer advocates complete a 40-hour training and offer a caring voice to provide emotional support, referrals, and information for victims of sexual assault and other crimes. For information on becoming a volunteer, please call 507-328-7271, or visit the Olmsted County website.