Olmsted County bracing for the end of E-SNAP benefits and what resources are available

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now into the month of March, COVID-19 Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have come to an end.
Most people will receive their last E-SNAP payments this month, and then the benefits will return to the standard amount in April.
The extra benefits started in March 2020 as a response by the federal government to the COVID-19 pandemic to help people who were struggling to pay for food.
As the pandemic has died down and more people are now able to work, the federal government is ending the program and stopping the funding.
More than 30 million Americans who rely on federal help to buy food will no longer receive extra pandemic-era benefits.
The temporary snap increase boosted people's monthly benefit to the maximum allotment for their household size. If they were already getting the maximum amount, they received an extra $95 a month - this means a family of four could see their monthly benefit cut by $328 a month.
"Our clients are also very resilient," said Olmsted County Family Support and Assistance Associate Director Dan Jensen. "We have households that are used to dealing and struggling through changes. They watch their budgets very closely and they start to make adjustments. A lot of the conversations we've had to date from them, have been very focused on how this is going to impact them as we move forward in the midst of it."
Channel One Regional Food Bank, Rochester's Farmers Market, Rochester Community Church, the Rochester Salvation Army, and the Olmsted County WIC program are all stepping up to make sure this transition is as easy as possible - as inflation continues to rise the prices of every day items.
"We've also seen a general uptick - 53% of our caseload has increased since March of 2020," said Olmsted County Family Support and Assistance Director Meridee Braun. "With the overall cost of inflation and just food costs in general for anybody. We're still seeing that across the board in our community, as well. These resources have been trying to handle that through the pandemic."
Free and reduced school lunches still remain available for students, to also help combat the rising costs.
Here are additional resources for Olmsted County and surrounding areas:
https://mn.gov/dhs/snap-changes/end-of-e-snap/
https://www.hungersolutions.org/find-help
https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/sites/default/files/2020-12/Community%20Connections%20Family%20Resource%20Directory.pdf