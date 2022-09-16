Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man who 40 feet into rock pile still in critical condition

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning is still in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW.
The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found lying among rocks, had a six-inch cut to his head, his eyes were swollen shut, and had what appeared to be a fractured skull and a broken leg.
The man was breathing but was unresponsive and was taken to St. Marys.