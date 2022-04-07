Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning after perceived calls from its office

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in southeastern Minnesota want to remind residents that if you get a call from someone who says they are from the sheriff’s office and you either have a fine or a warrant that it isn’t true.
“Do not pay, agree to pay, or make arrangements to meet up with anyone to make a payment to avoid arrest. If you receive this type of call, hang up and then block the number if possible. Although these calls have been coming from that identified number, it is likely they will repeat the same process from other phone numbers. At no point would or will the Sheriff’s Office make these type of calls or demands for payment to satisfy an actual warrant,” the sheriff’s office said. “Once again, this type of call or any similar in nature should be identified as a scam call and we ask that you do not pay, agree to pay, or make arrangements to meet up with anyone to make a payment to avoid arrest. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for cash or gift cards to resolve a warrant.”
The sheriff’s office said it has received numerous reports of this from the public being contacted from the number 507-320-3660.