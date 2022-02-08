Olmsted Co. search warrant turns up stolen gun, around 3 pounds of marijuana

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 29-year-old Stewartville man is facing a litany of charges following a knock-and-announce search warrant.
Videl Aknis is facing multiple drug-related charges, felony possession of a firearm and felony possession of stolen property.
The search warrant was executed Monday morning in the 2100 block of Bluebird Terrace.
Around three pounds of presumptive marijuana with a scale and packaging material were located along with a stolen revolver. The gun was loaded with 10 rounds in it.
The search warrant was served in the same area where a previous warrant was done where stolen guns were located.