 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Olmsted Co. search warrant turns up stolen gun, around 3 pounds of marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0
Videl Aknis

Videl Aknis

 Patterson, Jared

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 29-year-old Stewartville man is facing a litany of charges following a knock-and-announce search warrant.

Videl Aknis is facing multiple drug-related charges, felony possession of a firearm and felony possession of stolen property.

The search warrant was executed Monday morning in the 2100 block of Bluebird Terrace.

Around three pounds of presumptive marijuana with a scale and packaging material were located along with a stolen revolver. The gun was loaded with 10 rounds in it.

The search warrant was served in the same area where a previous warrant was done where stolen guns were located.

Recommended for you