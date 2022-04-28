Olmsted Co. search warrant results in arrest of woman connected to drugs, numerous thefts in SE Minnesota

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A knock-and-announce search warrant Wednesday led to the arrest of a 40-year-old woman connected to drugs and multiple thefts in southeastern Minnesota.
The search warrant happened at 2:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Main St. S. and resulted in the arrest of Lisa Phillips.
Authorities cleared the residence and found the following:
- A tan purse stolen from Kasson PD
- A Mac Book reported stolen on April 14 to Rochester PD
- Meth and drug-related items
- A backpack with plumbing tools that was confirmed stolen to RPD
- Brass knuckles
- A laptop stolen from a truck in Rochester
- A wallet stolen reported by Kasson PD