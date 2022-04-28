Olmsted Co. passport services 'temporarily suspended' due to staffing issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County passport services is temporarily suspended due to staffing issues.
The county said Thursday that The Property Records and Licensing (PRL) team that provides these services is experiencing a staffing shortage due to illness.
Individuals wishing to obtain a passport are urged to check the Olmsted County website next week to see if passport services will be available.
The PRL area is the main hub of front-line customer services such as:
- Property tax collection
- Recorded document intake
- Passports
- Information desk