Olmsted Co. passport services 'temporarily suspended' due to staffing issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County passport services is temporarily suspended due to staffing issues.

The county said Thursday that The Property Records and Licensing (PRL) team that provides these services is experiencing a staffing shortage due to illness.

Individuals wishing to obtain a passport are urged to check the Olmsted County website next week to see if passport services will be available.

The PRL area is the main hub of front-line customer services such as:

  • Property tax collection
  • Recorded document intake
  • Passports
  • Information desk

