Olmsted Co. man arrested for stealing guns from his brother

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A gun that was located during an arrest at Walmart this week was stolen from a Plainview address.
Authorities said a 29-year-old male victim had guns stolen by his brother, Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview.
The victim said three guns (2 handguns, 1 shotgun) and an XBox were stolen. The brother did not have a house key but may have had a garage code.
He was arrested after fleeing on foot and admitted to stealing the items.
The subject from an arrest earlier this week where a loaded gun was found at Walmart had purchased the gun from the suspect, authorities said.