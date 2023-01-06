 Skip to main content
Olmsted Co. man arrested for making death threats toward deputies

  Updated
  • 0
Todd McIntyre

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 49-year-old man with multiple open assault cases was arrested again Thursday after making death threats toward deputies.

Todd McIntyre was arrested for a felony DANCO violation after authorities were called to the 800 block of Towne Dr. NW. in Byron.

A woman at the residence made threats about crashing into squad cars if they responded while McIntyre was found hiding inside a closet.

When he was taken into custody, McIntyre headbutted a rear window of the car, was belligerent and made threats toward the deputies.

The woman, 40, was not arrested. 

 

