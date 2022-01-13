Olmsted Co. authorities searching for man wanted for felony domestic assault

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in Olmsted County are trying to track down a man suspected of felony domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
Authorities said it happened at 12:12 p.m. in the 6900 block of County Rd. 108 SW in Stewartville.
A 69-year-old female was having a disagreement over a vehicle with John Thomforde, 42.
Authorities said Thomforde pushed the female and threw things at her. The man left the scene, drove through a field and left the vehicle. Deputies were able to find the area where he was picked up but are still searching for him.