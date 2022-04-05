New start times under review by Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As students head back from spring break, Rochester Public Schools is looking into changing the times they report to class next fall.
Bell times were already bumped back between 30 and 40 minutes across all grade levels at the beginning of this school year, but feedback collected by the district is leading them to take another look at start times for the 2022-2023 school year.
In a survey gauging satisfaction with this year's bell times, an overwhelming 97% of participating elementary-level staff members shared negative feedback on the change, with many saying their students are exhausted by the end of the day. However, at the middle and high school levels, most educators felt either positively or neutral about starting later in the morning, believing their students are less tired, and have more time to prepare.
RPS is now evaluating the impact of starting elementary school at 8:00 A.M. next fall, with middle and high schoolers arriving to class at 9:15 A.M. One potential hang-up could be the cost of running buses under that adjusted schedule, particularly with new schools coming into the fold.
"This is kind of the quintessential chicken and egg, or cart and horse problem, because we first need to redraw where kids live, what school they're going to, and where the buses are going to go before we can cost out 'would it cost us a lot more money,' or in the unlikely event, save us money to move to this new start time scenario," said RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel.
The district expects to receive an estimate on how much transportation would cost under those potential new bell times within the next two weeks. If it isn't cost-prohibitive, RPS will seek stakeholder input on start time changes later this month, with more detailed discussions among school board members set for May.