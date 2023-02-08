New Dog park plans for Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN-- The Rochester Park Board say up to $30,000 is expected to be put into creating a new neighborhood dog park. The idea came from the owner of the Old Abe and Co. coffee shop who believed the new canine park could be used as a community building opportunity. Funding for the new dog park will come from a portion of the $50,000 property tax funds collected in 2021. Dog owners in the community shared what they would like to see from the new park.
A community member, Alex Mayer says, “Between the two dog parks that we have right now, the thing that will be really nice is a extra shade, would be great.” He also suggests water access in the park.
Another community member, Cole Peterson says “the more, the merrier”, and creating more dog parks is something many can benefit from.
The parks staff will work to schedule community meetings for the proposed park sites.