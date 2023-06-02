Nearly 200 tenants evacuated from Rochester's 15-story Towers Condominium

City officials have released more information about the evacuation of Rochester Towers Condominium.
The 15-story building with about 180 residents is located at 207 5th Avenue SW. The City of Rochester Community Development Department says it received a call at 4:45 pm regarding structural issues the downtown structure. A structural engineer called the city about concerns after inspecting Rochester Towers Condominium.
A full evacuation of the building was begun and completed around 7:30 pm. The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department conducting door-to-door checks. Cars are also being towed from the parking ramp and streets around the building, including 2 Street SW, and for approximately 150 feet in all direction of the building are closed and will remain so until the building is declared safe.
The City of Rochester says when the evacuation is complete, the building will be turned over to property management and private crews who will be working on the structure. Rochester Community Development department says it will work with the property management company and contractor completing the structural shoring work.
City officials say the property management group is working with all residents to find temporary housing and the Rochester Emergency Management team is on standby to assist with temporary shelter through Red Cross if needed, but a location for that temporary shelter has not yet been identified.