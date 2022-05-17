Nearly $1 million going to revitalize downtown Rochester

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rochester, Winona, Mankato, and Faribault are among the communities benefiting from over $40 million in grants announced Tuesday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The second round of funding in the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program will provide money to non-profit groups that are designed to address the greatest economic development and redevelopment needs that have arisen in communities across Minnesota since March 15, 2020.
Among those receiving grants are:
Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, Rochester, will get $988,000 to expand their Main Street Economic Revitalization initiative to provide grants to businesses on the outside of Rochester’s central business district to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will receive $780,000 to provide grants to support economic development projects that deliver significant revitalized impact to the Faribault downtown area.
Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. Foundation gets $2,000,000 for grants to businesses to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak within key commercial corridors in the Greater Mankato area.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation will get $2,340,000 to provide grants in the hospitality, retail, and childcare industries specifically in the commercial corridors of Northfield, Blooming Prairie and other Southern Minnesota regions to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and natural disasters since March 15, 2020.
Winona Area Chamber of Commerce receives $1,000,000 to provide grants to qualifying businesses/capital development projects in downtown Winona, with the goal of supporting the economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m thrilled by the range of creative and dynamic development proposals we got from main streets across the state,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These investments will help re-build business clusters hit hardest by the challenges of the last few years – and they’ll create jobs and spark economic revitalization throughout Minnesota.”