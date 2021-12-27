You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa...

.Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions
of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry
mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the
afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light
but enough to cause an impact to travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during
the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry
mix late morning into the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35
corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the
U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through
Waterloo.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to
impact travel during the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down, turn on your headlights and use caution while
traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Nationwide air travel headaches not hitting RST

  • Updated
  • 0

RST looks to avoid the delays and cancellations affecting airports nationwide.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- This weekend, more 3,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.  According to flightaware.com, today there are over 9,200 delays and more than 1,000 cancellations.

Despite the numbers, Monday's cancellations and delays happening at airports nationwide and around the world are not impacting RST, the airport tells KIMT News 3.

But are more or less people traveling because of COVID-19 and the Omicron? Ashton Whited who just got back from visiting family says the viruses haven't stopped her from traveling.

"I'm definitely doing more. My parents just moved to Utah . I have to fly everywhere now," says Whited. 

Until recently, Whited hasn't seen her family in two years. She now takes every opportunity to see them.

Other people including Brandon Nislui haven't been doing much traveling.

"I don't do a whole lot of traveling to begin with. I just went to go visit family."

CBS News is reporting twice as many people traveled for Christmas this year compared to last year.

Tags

Recommended for you