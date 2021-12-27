Nationwide air travel headaches not hitting RST

ROCHESTER, Minn.- This weekend, more 3,000 flights were canceled across the U.S. According to flightaware.com, today there are over 9,200 delays and more than 1,000 cancellations.
Despite the numbers, Monday's cancellations and delays happening at airports nationwide and around the world are not impacting RST, the airport tells KIMT News 3.
But are more or less people traveling because of COVID-19 and the Omicron? Ashton Whited who just got back from visiting family says the viruses haven't stopped her from traveling.
"I'm definitely doing more. My parents just moved to Utah . I have to fly everywhere now," says Whited.
Until recently, Whited hasn't seen her family in two years. She now takes every opportunity to see them.
Other people including Brandon Nislui haven't been doing much traveling.
"I don't do a whole lot of traveling to begin with. I just went to go visit family."
CBS News is reporting twice as many people traveled for Christmas this year compared to last year.