Names released in fatal three-vehicle auto accident north of Rochester

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A deadly collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened just before 11:30 am Friday in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2009 Peterbilt driven by Tyler David Kehren, 17 of Lake City, was southbound on Highway 63 and a 1991 GMC Sierra driven by John Warren Johnson, 83 of Plainview, was westbound on County Road 21. The vehicles crashed in the intersection and debris struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Rav4 driven by Clarence Robert Day, 77 of Plainview.
The State Patrol says the collision killed Johnson. No was else involved in the accident was injured.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo 1 Air, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this collision.
Previous story below
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A crash north of Rochester on Highway 63 closed one of the main roads in southeastern Minnesota.
MnDOT said it happened on Highway 63 N. and a detour will be in place through the afternoon.
We will have more information as it becomes available.