Multiple reports of gunshots early Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a witness was driving and saw two cars moving quickly before shots were fired early Saturday morning.
Police said it happened between 12:20 and 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 15th Ave SE.
A witness was driving southbound approaching 8 ½ St. SE when they noticed two vehicles approaching rapidly.
Moments later, multiple gunshots were heard.
Another caller reported the gunfire to police while someone else approached officers on the scene.
No arrests have been made.