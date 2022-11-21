Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend.
A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW.
A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving erratically before they struck a vehicle that had pulled over after seeing emergency lights on Memorial Parkway.
The deputy saw the man climb into the back seat where a child had tipped over in their car seat.
After giving a false name, the driver was identified to be Corwinn Thurman.
The 22-year-old female victim requested an ambulance for her injuries.
Thurman is facing charges of criminal vehicular bodily harm, child endangerment and other driving-related charges.
On Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old woman was stopped at a stoplight when she was hit by James Fitz, 61, of Brooklyn Park, at Highway 63 N. and 20th St. in Stewartville.
He’s facing charges of criminal vehicular operation DWI.