Multiple injuries, 1 seriously, in Highway 63 crash that could result in criminal charges

OLSMTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 68-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a chain-reaction crash that could result in criminal charges.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:45 p.m. at the 6800 block of Highway 63 N. when a truck was rear-ended.
The driver is in critical condition and was taken to St. Marys. Occupants of another car, a 33-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
The suspect is 24-year-old Dylan Yocum, of Houston, Minnesota, who was taken into custody. He had a warrant for his arrest out of Wabasha County and appeared to be under the influence of marijuana during the crash.