Multiple injuries - 1 seriously - after two-vehicle crash in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
It happened at 6:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bamber Valley Rd. SW. in Rochester Township when a vehicle lost control and spun multiple times before it was struck by another vehicle.
A 19-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was trapped and had to be extricated while the driver, an 18-year-old from Rochester, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Stewartville who was also hospitalized.