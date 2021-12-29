You have permission to edit this article.
Multiple burglaries - 2 targeting vehicles - reported around Olmsted Co.

Police lights

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A slew of burglaries reported Tuesday are under investigation around Olmsted County.

One happened at a residence in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. SE. Two people who live at the location said they returned home and found an entry door had been kicked in. Around $2,000 in jewelry was stolen.

Another burglary was reported when a car parked in front of the Y on 1st Ave. SW had its window smashed in and a purse was stolen.

The purse contained a wallet, cell phone, credit cards a small amount of cash.

The third burglary was reported at 150 17th Ave. NW when a victim returned to her car and saw a passenger window was smashed and a purse was stolen.

