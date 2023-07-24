Motorcyclist, moped rider each with serious injuries after being struck by vehicles in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after the moped she was riding was struck by a car.
Police said it happened Saturday night at the intersection of 8th Ave. S. and 12th St. SE.
The moped driver had stopped at the light but a Ford Fusion, driven by a 26-year-old Austin woman, did not and struck the woman.
She was taken to St. Marys for suspected serious injuries while the driver of the Fusion was given a ticket for failing to stop at a red light.
Another injury accident was reported by the sheriff’s office on Friday afternoon when a 70-year-old Rochester man suffered serious injuries to his arms, legs and head after he was struck while riding his motorcycle.
It happened at 18th Ave. SE. and 40th St. SW. when the motorcyclist had a van pull out in front of him. The driver of the van was issued a citation for failing to use care.