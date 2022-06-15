Motorcyclist arrested in Rochester for going 144 mph blames speed on the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A motorcyclist was clocked at 144 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon on Highway 63 and blamed it on the excessive heat.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Doherty, 22, of Pine Island, is facing a litany of charges following the incident just after 3 p.m.
After getting a speed reading, the vehicle was located on Broadway Ave. and 16th St. SE. at a red light.
The driver continued to make movements like he was going to flee. Eventually, the deputy had his elbow shut in a squad car and suffered minor injuries.
Doherty was eventually Tased and a passerby assisted in getting handcuffs put on him.
He’s facing charges of obstructing the legal process, driving after revocation, reckless driving and speeding.
Doherty told authorities he was driving so fast due to the heat and said he couldn’t hear the officer’s commands due to wearing earbuds.