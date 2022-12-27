More overdoses reported in SE Minnesota, Narcan given to revive men

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people became responsive thanks to Narcan after overdosing in recent days.
The first happened on Dec. 23 in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 32-year-old man overdosed. He was given two doses of Narcan, became responsive and was taken to St. Marys.
The second happened Monday in the 3800 block of 44th Ave. NE. at a sober house.
The 28-year-old man was found unresponsive and was given five shots of Narcan before he was taken to St. Marys. The man said he thought he smoked heroin.