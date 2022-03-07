More fraud cases hit southeastern Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Fraud cases continue to hit southeastern Minnesota. The sheriff’s office said a 68-year-old woman was contacted by a person who said he worked for her brokerage company.
The suspect said the victim needed to do things on her iPad and desktop. After alerting her employer, which tried to talk her out of it, she approved transactions and sent $31,000 to a fake account. The brokerage company said there is a chance she will get the money back.
Another call was received this weekend involving a 31-year-old male who received a call from someone who said he was from the US Bank fraud department.
The person said there was a fraud on their account and had him open up his US Bank mobile app. The man ended up losing $3,100 after sending two separate transactions through Zelle, a money transaction company.