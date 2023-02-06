More drug overdoses reported this weekend in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More drug overdoses have been reported in Olmsted County, and Narcan was used in both instances to revive the person.
One was reported Friday night in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a vehicle.
Two doses of Narcan were given and the man regained consciousness in the ambulance. The man said he was using cocaine but police found blue pills.
The second happened Sunday night in the 1500 block of 4th Ave. SW. when a 54-year-old man was found lying on the bathroom floor.
After a family member performed CPR, police arrived and administered three doses of Narcan.
Police believe he was using fentanyl pills.