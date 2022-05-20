Month-long investigation nets two 1st-degree drug arrests in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation that began early this month resulted in meth being seized and two arrests.
Members of the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol coordinated a traffic stop on May 2 involving two occupants under surveillance.
The vehicle was seized and 209 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia were located.
The occupants of the car, Jose Aguilera, 29, of Rochester, and Marina Garza, 36, of Rochester, were each arrested and charged with first-degree sales and possession of a controlled substance.