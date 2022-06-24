Missing SE Minnesota man known to frequent western Winona, eastern Olmsted counties

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 65-year-old Thomas Mueller.
"Mueller is described as 5’8”, 170 lbs white male with dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing cream or gray shorts, a blue button up short sleeve shirt, and gray slip-on shoes. He is probably wearing a ball cap," the sheriff's office said.
Mueller was last seen on Wednesday June 22nd on County Road 18 in the Utica area. Mueller is thought to be on his UTV described as a 2019 or2020 John Deere Gator 835. It has a full enclosed cab with doors and a dump bed."
Authorities say Mueller often travels in western Winona County or eastern Olmsted County. Anyone with information is asked to call 507-457-6368.