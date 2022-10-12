Minnesota's bid for 2027 World's Fair is endorsed by Rochester mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton is endorsing the United States’ bid to bring the 2027 World’s Fair to Minnesota.
It has been 38 years since the U.S. last hosted a World’s Fair, known better globally as a “Specialized Expo,” and a delegation from the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) has traveled to Minnesota and Washington, D.C. on an Enquiry Mission to assess the feasibility and viability of the USA Expo 2027 project. The BIE is the international organization responsible for evaluating proposals and deciding the location of Expos.
The United States’ proposal is based on the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All.” If successful, the Expo would take place in Bloomington, Minnesota near the Mall of America from May 15 until August 15, 2027. This 93-day extravaganza would include participation from as many as 200 countries and is projected to attract 14.3 million in visits and one billion global viewers.
“As the Mayor of Rochester, MN, I am proud to support this bid. Rochester is home of Mayo Clinic, the #1 ranked healthcare provider in the nation and largest employer in the state of Minnesota,” says Mayor Norton. “As a destination for health, hope and healing, we know how important health is to our people and our planet. This is especially true with the hospitality and care our residents and businesses provide to the millions of patients and companions who visit Rochester each and every year. This is one of the many reasons Minnesota is the right location for the Specialized Expo in 2027.”
The United States is competing against Argentina, Serbia, Spain, and Thailand to host Expo 2027. The BIE will vote in June 2023 to determine where Expo 2027 will take place.