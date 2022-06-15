Minnesota Attorney General visits Oronoco to talk about creating a fair market for farmers

ORONOCO, Minn. - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison visited Southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning to talk about pushing back against monopolies and abuse of market power in the agricultural industry.
Ellison used his visit to talk to local farmers, working to make fair competition so that people can have better wages and prices.
“What we're trying to do at the end of the day, we're just trying to make fair competition so that people can have better wages, better commodity prices, and compete, and not be dominated by someone who can just control the market,” Ellison says.
Much of the discussion centered around large companies that dominate the agriculture industry, the idea that few producers are in a position to dictate prices and wages.
Ellison says his office is pursing antitrust laws with the eventual goal of helping to control inflation.
He explains, “In order to have fair markets and fair prices we need these tools to help the markets work as they are intended. And that's where antitrust laws are important. That's where we have to have laws to stop folks from taking advantage of a situation.”
He adds Minnesota is 1 of 13 states that does not have anti price gouging law, which he believes is needed to protect consumers.
Another area of concern the Attorney General hopes to address is how to attract and retain young people to the 'rural America' workforce.