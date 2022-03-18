Minneapolis-based real estate company proposing new housing project in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The parking lot next to the Wells Fargo near Mayo Civic Center might soon turn into a new housing project.
The proposal comes as the city goes through a land disposition. It's where they analyze all its owned parcels and see if they can be put to good use.
According to interim community development director Josh Johnsen 8,500 affordable housing units are needed to accommodate Rochester's population growth.
"This is an incredible site. It has an incredible location," says Johnsen. "It's walkable to downtown, it's close to transportation. It's currently being under utilized as a service parking lot so we're looking to provide a higher and better use that can also provide services the city needs in terms of affordable housing, and really activate that corner and create another amenity for downtown."
The housing project would also bring over 200 units of market rate housing and 80 units of affordable housing.
"Creating more housing especially on sites that are right now just being used for parking will actually generate more property taxes," explains Johnsen. "It will actually be a net positive in terms of taxes that the city can generate."
The Rochester City Council will be discussing the proposal for the new housing units during Monday night's meeting.