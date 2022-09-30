Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming.
In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events.
You can see the full letter below:
Dear Century High families,
On Thursday evening, a message was discovered written in the Century High School building threatening a school shooting on 10/1/22. Century leadership and District administration worked late into the evening investigating this threat. Law enforcement have been informed of the situation and we have increased police presence at Century today and into the weekend during homecoming.
At this time, we are not canceling homecoming events. We will notify parents, students, and staff of any changes to the homecoming schedule if and when such changes occur.
Please note that if your student leaves school for the day, they will not be permitted to attend the dance tonight.
We ask that you communicate with your student(s) that if they hear of anything, to let a trusted adult know immediately.
Thank you for your partnership in keeping our students safe.