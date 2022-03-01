Med City community members, leaders, rally for peace in Ukraine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Candles, sunflowers, and pleas for an end to violence overseas - sights not typically seen in Downtown Rochester overtook Peace Plaza Monday afternoon, as community members rallied for peace in Ukraine.
Dozens upon dozens of rallygoers expressed an outpouring of support for those fighting on the front lines in the country. Among them, Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.
"Our community is a beacon for help, hope, healing, and home. We know that the current state and situation in Ukraine impacts many in our community," Carlson said. "As a city of compassion and as an inter-cultural city, we treasure peace."
Carlson was joined by faith leaders and others in the Med City with Ukrainian ties in calling for an end to the bloodshed. The message was deeply personal for Mayo Clinic Nurse Svetlana Vovkovinskiy, mother of the late Igor Vovkovinskiy, whose son is now putting his life on the line for the cause.
"My older son, a few days ago, decided he is going to join Ukrainian forces. He flew to London, from London - Liverpool to Warsaw, and from Warsaw, he took bus to Lviv, Western Ukrainian, and today he arrived to Kiev. I didn't hear anything else."
While there's no illusion the rally would stop Russian tanks, Ukrainian-Americans like Rozalina McCoy say it's an important show of support for those fighting for the future of their country.
"Speaking with Oxanna, my sister-in-law, and others there, I think seeing that the world is rallying behind them, I think it's giving them the courage to continue fighting, knowing that the world believes in them, and it's not a lost cause."
Ukrainians can't stand up to Russia alone, McCoy says, believing the messages of support, sanctions, and donations flowing into the country from across the world are keeping their hopes for freedom alive.
"Ukraine needs all of us, in every way that we can, to stand by them and support them." McCoy continued, "they can win, they can succeed. They really are fighting for the most important thing, and I think we can help them."
In addition to writing to elected leaders in Washington, organizers of Monday's rally encourage anyone interested in helping Ukrainians from here in Rochester donate to the following non-profits: