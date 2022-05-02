Med City celebrates national Travel and Tourism week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Travel and tourism, the lifeblood of many communities, is being highlighted this week.
It's part of national Travel and Tourism week. Monday morning Forger Brewery in Rochester held an event to celebrate.
During the gathering Experience Rochester, Mayo Civic Center, the Rochester Trolley and Tour Company, and Mayor Kim Norton all spoke.
Norton says given how hard hit many businesses were during the height of the pandemic this week is a time to celebrate what growth and success can follow after the challenges of the past two years.
She said, "We're recovering as a community here in Rochester from the pandemic and people are ready to open their doors and have businesses pick up. I hear it all the time from our area businesses, and the Mayo Civic Center is impacted too of course, and they're ready and prepared to invite conventions back to town so it's time."
Norton read a proclamation during the event which reiterated May 1-7th is National Tourism and Travel week in Rochester.