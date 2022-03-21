Meals on Wheels Week of Champions begins in aim to protect elder members of community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a milestone celebration for Meals on Wheels. the kickoff for its 20th annual 'March for Meals' started today and features local champions making a difference.
Champions week is a way to celebrate Meals on Wheels. It brings recognition to the community to support the organization. Champions week is celebrated around this time each year to tie into the national efforts of Meals on Wheels America.
The champions include people working in politics, retail management, communications, and other local organizations.
"Food costs and labor costs are increasing and that makes our Meals on Wheels program costs increase," says champion Scott Maloney who represents Family Service Rochester. "We raise money to support the consumers that receive Meals on Wheel because all our services at Family Service Rochester are provided on a sliding fee scale. That means some of our consumers are not able to pay much of anything for daily meals."
Today 13 people stopped by Shorewood Senior Living to pick up a meal from Meals on Wheels today. On a typical day, Meals on Wheels serves 80-100 people.
"It allows seniors to remain living in their home where they can be safe. It's also a huge cost savings when seniors can remain living in their home versus other assisted living facilities that are often times quite expensive," explains Maloney.
Family Service Rochester will be having a fundraiser on Saturday night called "Denim, Diamonds and Dueling Pianos." Proceeds will go towards Meals on Wheels.