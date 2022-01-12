 Skip to main content
Mayor Norton provides preview of Rochester's 2022 State of the City

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayor Norton recognizes 2019 'Mayor for a Day' essay winner Apollo Homb

Rochester mayor Kim Norton.

Rochester mayor Kim Norton.

The free event will be virtual on Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton is proving an update on Rochester's upcoming 2022 State of the City address.

The virtual event will be taking place this Friday from noon until 1pm.

It's a free event and available for anyone to access on their computer, cell phone or mobile device.

Mayor Norton says the focus will be on how the city can rebound and recover from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says city partners will speak out about their hopes for the future and she invites the community to participate in the event since the work done at the government center is for the people.

Norton explained, "As mayor I want people to know the issues I care deeply about and what I said I would do as mayor and to see that I'm actually doing it and working on their behalf. So part of the State of the City is about the mayor's role and what the mayor's doing in her leadership role and another part of it is the State of the City in a broader sense. How are city services working? What direction are we heading? And, how do things look economically?"

The mayor also briefly addressed the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and in our area. She encourages everyone to be careful in the coming weeks, wear a mask in public, and don't attend events with large crowds if you can help it.

You can find a link to the address by clicking here.

