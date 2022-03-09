Mayo High School students make $20k donation to Women's Shelter & Support Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City students are making a major donation, supporting victims of domestic violence.
Students at Mayo High School have a long history of helping people in need, and now they're furthering that legacy by sending an incredible $20,000 contribution to the Rochester-based Women's Shelter and Support Center. The funds were raised through the school's student council-organized "Give-One-For-All" (GOFA) campaign, which has benefited several local nonprofits over the past decade.
The WSSC has provided shelter and support services to domestic violence victims across Southeast Minnesota for more than 40 years. The organization says these funds will help secure safety, housing, and other needs for the people it serves.
"If you could have seen us in the office when the check came through, we were very excited, and just absolutely thrilled," said WSSC Director of Development Barbara Schramm. "There's so many different things to think about here, but the fact that the kids got together and did all these activities just to help people in need is just so heartwarming."
Schramm adds these students are helping save lives through the donation, and their kindness will make a lasting impact.
"There are families that walk in that door, that you know if we weren't here, they could be dead." Schramm continued, "so they are saving lives, and we're just so, so very grateful to everybody who helped make that possible."
The Women's Shelter and Support Center says it serves close to 4,000 victims of domestic violence each year, providing 24-hour assistance seven days a week. You can learn how to volunteer with the organization by following this link.