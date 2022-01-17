Mayo doctor shares benefits of continuing to mask up

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, a Mayo doctor is sharing the benefits of masking up more often.
According to infectious disease expert Dr. Adi Shah it's all about protection. Wearing an N95 mask can simply protect droplets transferring from someone who was exposed to somebody who hasn't been exposed.
Shah also says other benefits include preventing the healthcare system from being overloaded with Covid-19 patients along with the community.
"This is not a step back. Science does not work in steps back and forward. Science has to be amenable in making changes in real time based on the situation we're in," says Shah.
Dr. Shah also tells KIMT News 3 even with the masking and vaccines hospitalizations are slowly increasing. According to Shah, the people who are being hospitalized are unvaccinated.