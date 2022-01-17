 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Mayo doctor shares benefits of continuing to mask up

  • Updated
  • 0

A Mayo doctor is saying there are benefits to continue masking.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, a Mayo doctor is sharing the benefits of masking up more often.

According to infectious disease expert Dr. Adi Shah it's all about protection. Wearing an N95 mask can simply protect droplets transferring from someone who was exposed to somebody who hasn't been exposed. 

  Shah also says other benefits include preventing the healthcare system from being overloaded with Covid-19 patients along with the community. 

 "This is not a step back. Science does not work in steps back and forward. Science has to be amenable in making changes in real time based on the situation we're in," says Shah.

 

Dr. Shah also tells KIMT News 3  even with the masking and vaccines hospitalizations are slowly increasing. According to Shah, the people who are being hospitalized are unvaccinated. 

